A new challenge and a famous face see cancer ride entrants skyrocket

A new challenge and a famous media personality has helped the Border's annual cancer ride attract its largest number of entrants since COVID.
The Lake Hume Cycle Challenge saw 325 riders - 40 more than last year - race amid picturesque scenery and clear skies on Sunday, February 11.
Organiser David Dow said he "couldn't believe" the overwhelming response to the new Lake Hume Hustle, a gruelling 114 kilometre ride hitting the four main "gaps" around Lake Hume.
"About 90 people did that ride, which is unbelievable," he said.
"We were hoping for that sort of number, but I think we were a bit amazed that it was a lot more than all the other rides."
Mr Dow also credited the high turnout to a special guest appearance by ex-SBS journalist and cyclist Mike Tomalaris.
Mr Tomalaris raised cycling's profile in Australia by covering the Tour de France from 1996 to 2021.
"Having him here was a real success," Mr Dow said.
"He spoke to all the riders and he rode part one of the short rides himself.
"He was very happy to be here and he'll probably come back again."
While the final fundraising tally is not yet confirmed, Mr Dow said this year's event raised "much more" than last year's $21,000.
All proceeds go towards the Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre Trust Fund.
"It'll be a significant amount of money compared to past year's," Mr Dow said.
"Everyone's chuffed because we know it is going to a great cause."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.