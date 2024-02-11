Miners remain in the mix for unlikely finals berth after fourth straight win

Barnawartha-Chiltern has emerged as a dangerous finals wildcard after notching its fourth consecutive victory with a comfortable home win against Kiewa on Saturday.
With their finals aspirations on the line, the home side overcame a shaky start after both openers in Corey Gordon (duck) and Rhys Ritchie (3) were dismissed cheaply.
Chris Hartshorn compiled a gritty 45 while Tom Webster top-scored with 51 as the Miners posted a competitive 10/147 after being bowled out in the 39th over.
Brent De vries was the pick of the bowlers with four wickets including the crucial dismissal of Hartshorn who was causing plenty of headaches.
The Hawks struggled to find a decent partnership during the run chase as the home side was able to take wickets on a regular basis.
Nat Sariman (35) and Aaron Morrison (32) were the only two Hawks to get amongst the runs.
But the Hawks' tailend was cleaned up quickly with the last five wickets falling for less that 30 runs.
The Miners bowlers shared the wickets with Michael Linklater and skipper Tom Baker both snaring two apiece.
After hardly winning a match before Christmas the Miners went into the break in bottom place.
But after four straight wins and the bye this week before the final round in a fortnight, the Miners suddenly look likely to snatch a finals berth.
Baker was thrilled to be back in the finals hunt.
"They decided to send us in after winning the toss and bowled well early and had us in all sorts of trouble at 3/11," Baker said.
"But Webbie (Webster) and Chris (Hartshorn) battled really well and to make 147 which was always going to be competitive.
"We are starting to play our best cricket at the right time of the season which is pleasing.
"I thought everyone bowled well and stuck to the plan and to bowl them all out for 110 was a good reward for effort.
"We might be on the bottom of the ladder but we have the bye next week which is regarded as a win and you get points for it.
"So our destiny is in our own hands now and if we can win the final round, we are guaranteed a finals berth."
In other matches Yackandandah proved to be a class above Eskdale while Dederang only needed 19 overs to overhaul Bethanga who were dismissed cheaply for 89.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.