'It's very disappointing': Mayor frustrated minister will snub health summit

Victoria's Health Minister will not be attending Wodonga Council's health summit, however NSW and federal government MPs holding portfolios in that area have committed to the event.
Mary-Anne Thomas, a former Wodonga High School student, has told the council she will be an apology for the March 1 gathering which is designed to address health matters on the Border, including hospital services.
The NSW Parliamentary Secretary for Health and Regional Health Michael Holland, an obstetrician and gynaecologist, and federal Assistant Health Minister Ged Kearney, a registered nurse, have accepted invitations.
Wodonga mayor Ron Mildren is frustrated at Ms Thomas' non-appearance, news of which follows Albury Wodonga Health being bypassed for new regional cash distributions with this year's Royal Children's Hospital Easter fundraiser.
"It's very disappointing and it's consistent with the fact we've been snubbed by the stuff that's been done with the Royal Children's Hospital Good Friday Appeal," Cr Mildren said.
"That was annoying and you just don't understand what their approach is.
"It's almost to the point where you don't want to participate and you have a day instead to give money for the local hospital, as much as the Royal Children's Hospital is important."
Cr Mildren still hopes a Victorian government representative will be a delegate to the summit, which follows the council advocating for a new hospital rather than an upgrade of Albury hospital.
"I don't know what it is that is driving the agenda, but Victoria are adamant they don't want to engage with the council over the health service," he said.
The Victorian Opposition's health spokeswoman Georgie Crozier, Farrer MP Sussan Ley and Indi MP Helen Haines and Albury MP Justin Clancy plan to be at the summit.
Benambra MP Bill Tilley, who is undergoing medical treatment, is an apology.
Meanwhile, a mooted 'town hall' meeting this month with the Wodonga community to discuss the fate of the city's hospital will not happen.
However, Mr Appleby now says there is no forum locked in.
"While planning for a community consultation session is actively under way, a specific date for a community meeting has not yet been finalised," Mr Appleby said.
"We remain committed to engaging with the community and will provide an update on the consultation process as soon as details are confirmed.
"Our goal is to ensure that the community's valuable input is considered as we shape the future direction of Wodonga hospital.''
The Border Mail understands there has been reluctance from the Victorian health department to pursue a 'town hall' meeting.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.