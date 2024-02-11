The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

'It's very disappointing': Mayor frustrated minister will snub health summit

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
February 12 2024 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victorian Health Minister Mary-Anne Thomas at the launch of a Good Friday Appeal regional fundraising initiative in Bendigo on Friday. She will not be in Wodonga on Friday, March 1, for a Border health summit. Picture by The Bendigo Advertiser
Victorian Health Minister Mary-Anne Thomas at the launch of a Good Friday Appeal regional fundraising initiative in Bendigo on Friday. She will not be in Wodonga on Friday, March 1, for a Border health summit. Picture by The Bendigo Advertiser

Victoria's Health Minister will not be attending Wodonga Council's health summit, however NSW and federal government MPs holding portfolios in that area have committed to the event.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.