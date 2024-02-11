DEDERANG-MB: Gains, losses, Q&A with co-coach Tom McGhee and prospects this season

Last year: Ninth (7-11)
Gains: Matt Paddle, Jedd Bynon (Myrtleford), Mick Collins (Murray Magpies), Luke Rafferty (Bullioh), Josh Myhill, Luke Romans, Tomehana Pahina, Jed Twycross, Mason Jones, Sam Cariss, Clancy Lloyd, Trent Barton (year off) Lachy Lee, Connor Raw (Tallangatta), Ben Ozolins (KSC), Ben Tilders (Barnawartha), Seth Parker, Cameron Jones, Alex Lane, Finn Kernaghan
Losses: Matt Lee, Daniel Manning, Connor Brodie, Lachy Brodie, Cody Hewat, Josh Kable, Jordan Harrington, Damien Jones, Brady Johnson, Callum Bowring
Who starts the season as flag favourites and why?: Chiltern. You can't really look past the Swans after going back to back against a formidable opponent in Kiewa-Sandy Creek in the past two deciders. If anything, the Swans look to have an even stronger list for 2024 albeit without Scotty Meyer. Even without Meyer dominating in the ruck, the defending premier will take a power of beating as they strive for a historic three-peat. Any team that wants to challenge them will need to be at their very best on the day.
Your likely top-five in order?: Chiltern, Kiewa-Sandy Creek, Yackandandah, Thurgoona, Beechworth
Which side is likely to be the biggest improver?: Thurgoona. The Bulldogs look to be the big improver judging on last season as they have been quite productive with their recruiting in the off-season. The quality of recruits should elevate them from being a good, competitive side, to a side that will be well coached by Daniel McAlister who will boast more quality on the paddock to win some of the close games they have lost over the past few years. I think they will surprise a few.
Best player in the competition?: I think it's hard to look past Jack Haugen from Kiewa. The talented Hawk can often fly under the radar playing in a star-studded side and I think Haugen was the most consistent player in the competition last year. Haugen can be damaging on the inside, but if you give him any space he will make you look silly and set up most of Kiewa's attacking moves.
Best recruit in the competition over the off-season?: Dean Heta to Chiltern. With the retirement of Scotty Meyer he is a player that you can't replace. But if Chiltern were going to get the closest thing they could to the Barton medallist, it's by recruiting Heta. His Ovens and Murray experience will have nothing but a positive impact on the Swans' season. Heta will also be a nightmare to combat with his big frame whether he plays forward or in the ruck and will no doubt cause opposition coaches plenty of headaches.
Which recruit at your club excites you the most and why?: Matt Paddle will be a handy inclusion into our side this season. Matt is a classy midfielder with a big engine who can also play in and under or perform a role as a shut down midfielder. He has had previous stints at Myrtleford and Brock-Burrum. Matt and his wife, Hayley, have just had a baby so hopefully he will be getting enough sleep on a Friday night!
Which player has been the standout over the pre-season so far?: Rhys Cook has come back in great shape after last season and has lost about 15kg and is smashing the running at training. He's been a regular in our seniors since he was only 16 or 17 and he's looking better than I've ever seen. We can't wait to see what Rhys can produce for us this year and I would be surprised if he didn't take his game to another level.
How tough was recruiting this off-season compared to previous years?: Recruiting is always a tough gig. With Jaydn and I not being confirmed as coaches until November, it makes it even harder to recruit players who have already committed to other clubs. In saying that, we have had a massive response with a lot of blokes returning to the club after having a break and lots of new and young faces joining from other clubs. One of our main aims this year is to not only focus on our senior side, but to also add much needed depth through our reserves which I think we have been able to achieve with a lot of new blokes showing up each night at training.
What have the numbers been like at pre-season training?: So far our numbers at training have been unreal. In the five seasons I've been with the club, I've never seen so many blokes coming down to training before March. We've had consistently good numbers and it's great to see so many reserves players and also juniors coming along which makes planning our sessions much easier. We have an under 17's side again this season after a couple of years without them, so it's been great to get those boys involved with the senior group as well to get a feel for what senior footy is like.
What are your expectations this season?: There's no sugarcoating the fact that we've lost a few of our better players from the last five or so years in the off season. But as we've said all along, we are keeping a positive mindset for the season ahead and aren't going to put too much pressure on ourselves to achieve a certain amount of wins. A lot of boys won't have played together before so our own expectations are still a bit of an unknown. What we do know is we will be playing instinctive and a fun brand of football and hopefully the results will follow suit.
WE SAY: Tom McGhee and Jaydn Chalmers replace Damien Jones who has been at the helm since 2020 and has returned to Wodonga to coach the Bulldogs reserves. McGhee and Chalmers have been able to attract a swag of recruits despite not being appointed until November but have proven to be a popular choice by Bomber officials. The Bombers slid to ninth this season after playing finals the previous year and have taken some big hits over the off-season in regards to departures. The loss of star midfielder Jordy Harrington alongside skipper Josh Kable and Cody Hewat is a stinging blow with the trio not only the Bombers best three players but among the best players in the competition. But it's not all doom and gloom with the Bombers getting plenty of numbers to pre-season training and are set to have a thirds side this season which is a huge positive for the future. While the club looks destined to spend the season rebuilding under McGhee and Chalmers, half-a-dozen wins is an achievable goal.
Prediction: 11th
