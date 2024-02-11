DEDERANG-MB: Gains, losses, Q&A with co-coach Tom McGhee and prospects this season

WE SAY: Tom McGhee and Jaydn Chalmers replace Damien Jones who has been at the helm since 2020 and has returned to Wodonga to coach the Bulldogs reserves. McGhee and Chalmers have been able to attract a swag of recruits despite not being appointed until November but have proven to be a popular choice by Bomber officials. The Bombers slid to ninth this season after playing finals the previous year and have taken some big hits over the off-season in regards to departures. The loss of star midfielder Jordy Harrington alongside skipper Josh Kable and Cody Hewat is a stinging blow with the trio not only the Bombers best three players but among the best players in the competition. But it's not all doom and gloom with the Bombers getting plenty of numbers to pre-season training and are set to have a thirds side this season which is a huge positive for the future. While the club looks destined to spend the season rebuilding under McGhee and Chalmers, half-a-dozen wins is an achievable goal.