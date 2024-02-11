'I've not seen anyone do that before': Britton's bold move pays off

Wodonga's Olivia Britton left the Australian Idol judges stunned when she decided to "add some flair" to her rendition of Addicted To You by Avicii.
Top 30 week kicked off on Sunday night, February 11, with a challenge designed to separate the wheat from the chaff.
The "chorus line challenge" saw contestants in groups of five sing the same song individually.
Singers that stood out were safe from elimination, while those who disappointed were "put on notice".
At the end of the episode, those "on notice" returned to the stage, and three were sent home.
"It is a test to squeeze you out of your comfort zone," judge Kyle Sandilands said.
"You need to stand out above the crowd, do something that we think, we must keep this person in the contest."
She asked the lighting director to "add some flair" to her performance, and it didn't disappoint.
"It was like a full concert show," Sandilands said. "I've not seen anyone do that before."
Meanwhile, judge Amy Shark was left speechless.
"That has just blown my mind that you have done this at this stage of the competition - that's wild," she said.
Reflecting on her gamble, Britton said she took Sandilands' advice to heart, wanting to find a way to "stand out above the crowd".
"Well, you asked to add some flair and you said this morning that you are looking for an idol, and that is creativity, collaboration and initiative.
"So, I took initiative and I (talked to the lighting guy)."
Britton survived elimination and progressed to the next round, while Ballarat's Billy Menhennet, Melbourne's Cynthia Negash and Brisbane's Eli Parr were sent home.
Over the next two nights, the judges will use similar group challenges to narrow down the contestants to 21.
