YOUNG ACHIEVER: 'It's been part of my life since the moment I was born'

Ethan Semple was always destined to play touch football.
"It's been a part of my life since the moment I was born, with both my parents (Tim and Louise) going to carnivals when I was a little kid, to now me following in their footsteps," he said.
"To be able to do something that they loved as well is pretty special to me."
The 18-year-old is creating plenty of memories of his own in the sport, including in green and gold.
Semple represented the Australian Emus at the Asia Pacific Youth Cup, defeating New Zealand in a three game final series clean sweep.
"Being able to debut is a thing I've dreamt about since the moment I knew I could pull on this jersey to play for my country," he said.
"There was definitely excitement after getting the phone call to say that I'd be playing for Australia.
"The 12 hours leading up to my first game was definitely very nerve-racking, but I guess you have to have nerves.
"Not only that, but to be able to do that for our local association in Albury, as well as Wagga, where I play most of my representative touch football, to represent those associations is pretty cool."
Semple was selected in the Emerging Blues squad for the upcoming State of Origin Series and has captained numerous sides, including Wagga Wagga Vipers, West South West Suns and Riverina Opens Touch team.
He's competed at the NSW Country Championships, NSW State Cup and National Youth Championships and has taken home the Riverina Medal for sportsmanship and leadership and NSWCHS Touch Football Paul Beeby medal.
But the best could still be yet to come.
"The big goal is that hopefully I can keep making teams, stay in Australian squads and hopefully in the future be able to play in a World Cup, that would be amazing," he said.
"After playing against New Zealand for my debut for Australia, to be able to have the opportunity to play countries from all over the world would be huge."
Having recently completed Year 12 at Murray High School, Semple admitted his support network helped him to succeed while juggling his studies.
"A lot of my teachers that knew me for a long time knew my situation and knew my passion for not just touch football, but all sports," he said.
"I was pretty lucky to have the opportunity to be where I was at that time and be able to balance my high level sport with school."
Semple's younger siblings, Ella and Eli, also play touch football, with him now passing on the advice he's been given over the years.
"Hopefully they can look up to me and I can teach them a few things," he said.
"Everyone I've known throughout my journey has given me little bits of advice here and there.
"You just take little bits from each person and it makes one collective.
"That's the biggest thing I've taken out of my journey so far and hopefully can continue that for many more years to come.
"The accolades of making the Australian team, that's just a bonus, it's the friendships I've made along the way that I'll have for life."
Semple is one of 16 finalists for the Young Achiever Award.
