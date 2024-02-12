The Border Mail
From riches to rags: Drugs have cost alleged gun thief everything

February 12 2024 - 11:00am
Clifton Causby has admitted to drug trafficking and remains in custody on gun theft allegations. Picture supplied
A man accused of firearm thefts at a rural property near Beechworth has admitted to a string of drug dealing matters in what his lawyer has called "a riches to rags story".

