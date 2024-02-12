From riches to rags: Drugs have cost alleged gun thief everything

A man accused of firearm thefts at a rural property near Beechworth has admitted to a string of drug dealing matters in what his lawyer has called "a riches to rags story".
Wodonga police searched Clifton Charles Causby's Woodland Street home on April 4 last year and found stolen items, including computer parts, and prescription pills of Lyrica and Valium.
He was on bail at the time for other incidents, including a raid at the same home on February 1 last year.
He had various prescription pills and checks of his phone detailed drug trafficking, including messages stating he had "awesome gear".
Other messages asked for "half a bag".
That offending also followed a November 18, 2022, traffic stop.
Officers spotted a suspicious car being driven by Rian Sheehan on Lomond Court and stopped the vehicle.
Causby had an ice pipe and a plunger of GHB.
His phone was seized.
Checks of the phone showed messages about drug dealing.
Causby was asked about Xanax and said he could get "as many as you want" and said "I really need the coin".
A safe with a shotgun, four rifles and bullets was taken from a house on the Myrtleford-Yackandandah Road.
The victim had previously worked with Causby for about 20 years and knew him well.
Causby had previously been inside the home and it's alleged he knew the man's working hours.
Speaking of the drug matters, defence lawyer Tim Fitzpatrick said the 43-year-old had had a home, a job, two children and a wife.
He said he was introduced to meth and "it all went downhill from there".
"It's a riches to rags story for my client," he said.
"Most of his offending is in relation to drugs, but it happens relatively late in the piece."
Mr Fitzpatrick said the drug supply was low level, and in the context of Causby also using.
The court heard Causby had been drug free for 10 months while in custody.
Magistrate Peter Mithen said he hoped Causby could turn things around.
"These are serious matters," he said.
"Trafficking is serious.
"The evidence of the messages indicate you were well into it."
He imposed a three-month jail term, which Causby has already served on remand.
He remains in custody pending the firearm matters, which are listed for plea in the higher court on March 13.
