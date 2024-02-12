'You become more resilient': The work giving these people a sense of purpose

Albury's Les Schmutter finds it therapeutic to volunteer his time with Carevan, an organisation dedicated to helping the community's most vulnerable.
That selfless attitude, as leader of the Friends of Nolan House, is why he was named Albury's senior citizen of the year last month.
But Mr Schmutter, 77, said he never pursued his volunteering endeavours for recognition; it was simply about "contributing positively to the community".
"I'm happy doing what I'm doing," he said.
"I've been doing it for 12 years and it's good therapy for me."
Mr Schmutter said volunteering had suffered with numbers over the years, but he hoped people saw the need for it and continued to get involved.
While volunteering numbers are steady on the Border, most organisations are struggling to get new people to put up their hands.
"We could definitely do with a little more help," Carevan project officer Leanne Johnson said.
"It can be quite consistent, but we do struggle for volunteers in working hours."
She said the issue was that many people didn't have the free time they once did, especially with the cost-of-living blues and with people having to work more hours.
"These come from face-to-face appointments, telephone conversations and internet inquiries," the spokesperson said.
"We have had a steady flow of inquiries so far this year, and our agency members are based anywhere from Wagga to Benalla and between, offering a broad range of volunteer roles."
With more than 30 years' experience, Country Fire Authority district 24 commander Trevor Logan said volunteering was a great way to expand skill sets.
"It does give you great self satisfaction, confidence and skills in many areas that can help you in life," he said.
Commander Logan recommended anyone with an interest in volunteering to do their research on finding the right organisation, or just "dip your toes" before making a commitment.
"Volunteering helps you become more resilient and gives you exposure to adverse situations."
Commander Logon said they relied on volunteers and that the ramifications of not having enough firefighters could be disastrous for communities.
