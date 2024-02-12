Thief free for just eight days before $16,000 jewellery theft, car crash

A repeat thief who begged and sobbed to be released on bail headed to Melbourne, stole jewellery worth $16,000 and crashed a car just days after being released.
Gannon, who said "I've let a lot of people down" while begging for release, was involved in an aggravated burglary eight days later.
A married couple were sleeping inside an Epping home on January 20 with the front door shut, but unlocked.
Gannon approached the door, took bank cards, a bag, and jewellery worth $16,000.
A stolen bank card was used to buy $147 worth of goods.
The female victim spotted the purchase and headed to the Westfield shopping centre near her home in a bid to find the culprit.
She recognised Gannon from security camera footage at her home and the Wodonga woman tried to escape.
She crashed a car into a tree and was boxed in by the victim's vehicle, got out and ran, but was arrested.
The jewellery wasn't found and is still missing.
Gannon was on multiple counts of bail after going on a $1720 spending spree at various Wodonga businesses on January 12 with a stolen credit card.
She stole $99 worth of alcohol from the Wodonga Thirsty Camel on June 10 last year, stuffed a wooden butterfly down the back of her pants at Simple Indulgence last April, and stole a $3300 Louis Vuitton bag and wallet with two NAB cards outside Premix King in November 2022.
During one her arrests, last month, the 38-year-old underwent a blood test after driving while heavily substance-affected.
A detective said she was one of the most drugged people he had seen during his career.
The Wodonga court heard she had a large number of substances in her system including ice, amphetamine, oxycodone, tramadol, temazepam, and other prescription medications.
Gannon's lawyer sought a corrections order but magistrate Peter Mithen ordered a jail term of seven months on February 8.
"It seems to me you don't care about what orders are made and do what suits you when you're under the influence of drugs," he said.
"I hope you vow and declare this is the last time you'll be involved in this sort of thing, Ms Gannon.
"It's totally up to you."
Gannon, who again sobbed and whimpered during her court appearance, said she wanted appeal bail.
Mr Mithen also banned Gannon from driving for two years and ordered she pay compensation of about $15,000 for her offending.
Gannon also has matters pending in Albury court.
