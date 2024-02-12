'He's taking the p**s a little bit' - what one captain said of his coach

North Albury coach Matt Condon has cracked a remarkable milestone, amassing 200 runs alone in boundaries since Christmas.
Condon has 250 runs in his five innings, so 80 percent has come in boundaries, with 41 fours and six sixes.
The former ACT skipper has Perthes Disease, a degenerative condition, which saw him have a partial hip replacement in October, 2021.
"Yeah, he's taking the p**s a little bit," North captain Ben Fulford offered after the left-hand opener's sublime 61 from 32 against grand finalists St Patrick's on Saturday.
St Pat's coach Liam Scammell is a two-time club best and fairest at Victorian Premier level, while Luke Evans sits in the top 20 wicket-takers.
The latter finished with 0-48 from five overs, while Scammell bowled 8.3 overs and went for 64 runs as Condon launched a blistering assault.
"He can just score in every part of the ground, if you set a certain field, he will just go the opposite away, he's a thinking cricketer," Fulford explained.
"He plays with calculated aggression, he has his plans and he sticks to them.
"He's pretty adaptable, has got unbelievable hands and a great eye."
The former ACT skipper played a Prime Minister's game against England in 2015, alongside recent World Cup winners Pat Cummins and Glenn Maxwell.
Condon is now fifth in the run-scorers with 515 at 43.
Belvoir recruit Josh Staines leads the competition with 557 at 46.
Condon has faced only 191 deliveries since Christmas, so his strike rate of 131 is capable of quickly taking the match away from any opponent.
The Hoppers host a top of the table clash against Belvoir on Saturday.
Belvoir sits 15 points ahead of North and needs only one more win over the final three rounds to claim the minor premiership.
Provincial is set for a riveting run home with nine of the 12 teams still realistic finals hopes.
