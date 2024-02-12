YOUR SAY: When will this development in central Wodonga be taken seriously?

As a very concerned Wodonga resident I would like to ask a few questions regarding the redevelopment of Junction Place in the heart of Wodonga.
2. It beggars belief that Places Victoria still have not grasped or comprehended the wishes of the Wodonga residents so when is Places Victoria going to take this redevelopment seriously?
3. The community reference group was formed to keep us, the residents, informed but I go onto the web site and there are no updates so when are they going to be fully inclusive of the residents of Wodonga?
4. Is Places Victoria using the community reference group as a means to avoid real scrutiny of the proposals and then blame the community reference group for misrepresenting the community?
5. Where is Wodonga Council in this project, we hear nothing of their push for results nor their ambitions after the last debacle?
6. As a resident I still hope for a mix of accommodation, professional offices, government, hospitality and entertainment to be the main drivers of this development so is this still on track?
7. Are all car parking areas going to be underground?
Farmers have been showing us for at least 20 years that they can have agriculture and energy. They can benefit from the extra income, especially in difficult times.
Should I blame Barnaby for using this to try to gather political power? Maybe he is just being fed misinformation. Should I look at foreign governments like China and Russia for trying to unsettle us?
They suggest let's delay renewables so we can have nuclear. How do I feel about small modular nuclear reactors not far from my house? Do they see a benefit in us having nuclear reactors spread across the country and close to population centres (so we won't have long transmission lines)? Would I prefer a drone strike on a wind turbine or a nuclear reactor?
This anti-renewable rhetoric causes a lot of anxiety and mistrust. We have just had the hottest January on record globally and Chile is dealing with terrible wildfires and the associated death and destruction.
Let's come together to use the technology that we already have, to reduce our reliance on fossil fuels and to support our farmers and rural communities.
The World's Greatest Shave is arguably Australia's favourite fundraising campaign spanning 26 years - with more than two million Australians taking part by shaving, cutting, and colouring their hair, to raise vital funds for the Leukaemia Foundation and people living with blood cancer, in Australia.
The World's Greatest Shave, however, wasn't immune to the devastating impact of COVID, which created the most formidable challenge the campaign has faced in its 26-year history. With the World's Greatest Shave being the single biggest source of income for the Leukaemia Foundation, the organisation took a significant hit and saw fundraising figures drop dramatically.
The World's Greatest Shave had to pivot, and this year we farewell the beloved chins as we launch a new era of the campaign, with a vibrant, bold, contemporary, and more personal approach to support the growing number of Australians impacted by blood cancer.
The new-look World's Greatest Shave celebrates the everyday heroes in our community doing 'bloody beautiful' acts of shaving, cutting, colouring, or donating. The new creative direction will feature real human participants and a catchy new slogan 'That's Bloody Beautiful', which will resonate more deeply with Australians.
There has never been a more important time for World's Greatest Shave to be back in force, with more Australians diagnosed with blood cancer now than ever before - underscoring the urgent need for increased support, additional resources, and more funds.
More than 140,000 Australians are currently living with blood cancer. Incidence of blood cancer has soared by 47 per cent in the past decade, making it a significant public health issue in Australia.
Funds raised through the World's Greatest Shave ensure that the Leukaemia Foundation can continue to provide vital support to blood cancer patients and their loved ones, and fund ground-breaking research, in the hopes of one day finding a cure.
We urge the Australian community to sign up to shave, cut, or colour their hair for World's Greatest Shave by visiting worldsgreatestshave.com.
I absolutely agree that bosses shouldn't be harassing employees about work after hours, which is one aim behind the new industrial relations bill going through parliament. But we can't forget there's another side to the technological advances that can blur the line between work and the rest of life.
Many jobs have so much more flexibility as a result, with employees able to work from anywhere and even at a time more convenient for them. This can make it easier for parents and carers to carry out paid work, something that should never be taken for granted.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.