The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

YOUR SAY: When will this development in central Wodonga be taken seriously?

By Letters to the Editor
February 13 2024 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
One reader hopes a mix of accommodation, professional offices, government, hospitality and entertainment will drive Wodonga's Junction Place development. File picture
One reader hopes a mix of accommodation, professional offices, government, hospitality and entertainment will drive Wodonga's Junction Place development. File picture

What's the go with Junction Place?

As a very concerned Wodonga resident I would like to ask a few questions regarding the redevelopment of Junction Place in the heart of Wodonga.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.