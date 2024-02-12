Supergroup to deliver an epic version of Springsteen's Born To Run in Albury

When Sarah McLeod agreed to belt out Born to Run for a harness racing crowd, little did she know what she was in for.
The Australian singer-songwriter said the Bruce Springsteen hit (1975) proved challenging.
She had to learn bass and electric guitar parts as well as the lyrics.
"I was thinking there's a lot in this song," she said.
"There's 100 verses!
"It took me so long to work it all out that now I play it at all of my shows."
Known as the frontwoman for rock band The Superjesus as well as for her solo work, McLeod first played Born To Run at Young Carnival of Cups meeting on December 1, 2023.
On Friday, February 16, McLeod would team up with indie rockers The Whitlams and power pop band You Am I at Albury Showground to perform the track as a supergroup for the first time.
McLeod, The Whitlams and You Am I would play their own sets for the Albury Carnival of Cups but come together for Born to Run.
"I love Bruce Springsteen and I really, really love Born To Run and I loved singing it," McLeod said.
True to form, McLeod would put her own spin on it: "It's higher than the others would have liked but I'm making them do it my way!"
Celebrating 20 years of their debut album, Sumo, The Superjesus last performed in Albury as part of their Sumo 20th Anniversary Tour in mid-2018.
Initially known as Hell's Kitchen, The Superjesus gained national radio play with their debut 1996 EP Eight Step Rail and became a festival favourite at Big Day Out throughout the 1990s.
Now working on a full-length album for The Superjesus, McLeod said she had written material for a solo album also on the go.
She said she constantly had "itchy feet".
"I don't do downtime," she said.
"I eat standing up and I'm manic as.
"I don't watch TV unless it's a music documentary or information that I might need one day.
"Otherwise my brain can't deal with it."
Having recently watched a documentary on Aretha Franklin, McLeod said she was drawn to gospel music.
After her next solo album she felt there might be a gospel work in the pipeline for her.
For now, McLeod looked forward to performing live in Albury on Friday, February 16.
"It's a killer line-up," McLeod said.
"I love what harness racing has done in making it a real festival."
Harness Racing NSW chief executive Peter Buckman welcomed the reformatted Carnival of Cups, which targeted five regional centres.
"It fosters a top environment with bespoke music offerings to increase the carnival atmosphere," he said.
"We've had great turnouts - 4000 on course average so far - and we'd expect Albury to be a much bigger meeting."
Racing Wodonga attracted a record crowd of 10,000 to its cup meeting in 2019 after booking Birds Of Tokyo to perform after the last race on cup day.
Tickets to the Albury meeting, which includes the entertainment, are free but patrons must register on the Carnival of Cups website at carnivalofcups.com.au.
