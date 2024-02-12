YOUNG ACHIEVER: The future has always been bright for this hockey star

It was evident very early on that Rylee Pontt had a bright future in hockey ahead of her.
This was highlighted from the moment she made her Hockey Albury Wodonga division one debut for Wodonga at just 11 years of ago.
"I'd like to say I remember it, but it was a very long time ago," the now 20-year-old said.
"It's pretty crazy to say that you could make your debut at 11.
"I was just sort of born into it, you could say. I started when I was seven and have played ever since."
Pontt has continued to blaze a trail in the sport, having recently attended a tour of Malaysia with the Australian Country under-21s.
"It was my first time overseas, so it was exciting and nerve-racking, but an overall good experience," she said.
"I know lots of people now from all over the world and it was great to play alongside them.
"Obviously it's a big privilege (representing Australia). You take it all on board and make the most of it."
Pontt has previously represented the Victorian Country Open Women's team and was selected for under-13, under-15, and under-18 sides for the North East Knights at the Junior State Championships.
She continues to represent Albury-Wodonga Spitfires in the ACT Capital League competition and still plays division one locally for Wodonga, where she was recently named in Hockey Albury Wodonga's 2023 women's Team of the Year.
Also add indoor hockey to the mix, and Pontt is the first to admit she lives and breathes the sport.
"A normal week for me is local training, pre-season, Monday and Wednesday, then I have training for Spitfires locally on Tuesday and Thursday and I play indoor hockey on Wednesday," she said.
"During the season I'm off to Canberra Saturdays and then play locally in Wodonga on Sunday for A-grade."
Pontt's family also shares her passion for the sport, with her dad, Craig, mum, Mel and sister, Taylah having all played.
"My dad's definitely a role model," she said.
"He's my biggest fan but hardest critic.
"He's always been very successful in hockey and I've looked up to him.
"He pushes me because he knows I can go further.
"Playing at Wodonga, there's just a big sense of family and community.
"It's nice to be a part of it and I'm very passionate about it, my whole family is.
"It's pretty easy to stay into it when it's an enjoyable sport."
Pontt hopes to continue playing the game she loves whilst developing along the way.
"I wouldn't say there's something that I have lined-up at the moment as a goal, just more personal development to continue," Pontt said.
"There's always something to learn, so I just want to further improve my hockey."
Pontt is one of 16 nominees for the Young Achiever Award.
"It's definitely a privilege to make it as a finalist," she said.
