Yet another car dumped and set on fire as vehicle burnt next to freeway

Another vehicle has been set on fire on the Border, with a stolen car from Albury found burning in the median strip of the Hume Freeway on Sunday.
Fire crews were called to the freeway at Barnawartha about 8.30am on February 11.
A silver Subaru Forester was torched in the median strip.
Close to 20 cars have now been burnt in the region since the start of the year.
Wodonga detectives are investigating the incident.
Anyone with information can call (02) 6049 2600 or 1800 333 000.
