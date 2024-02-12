The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Finally, a trip to the principal's office is cause for celebration

Sophie Else
By Sophie Else
February 12 2024 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Committee members Sandra Maloney, Phillip Bullivant, Kay Pollard and Lyndele Salter were excited to welcome former students back to the school grounds for a tour. Picture by Tara Trewhella.
Committee members Sandra Maloney, Phillip Bullivant, Kay Pollard and Lyndele Salter were excited to welcome former students back to the school grounds for a tour. Picture by Tara Trewhella.

It hadn't changed a bit, thought Phillip Bullivant, checking out the principal's office for the first time in 40-plus years.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sophie Else

Sophie Else

Journalist

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.