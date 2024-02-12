Brad Jones Racing's maiden Open Day proves a massive hit with fans

Brad Jones Racing's team owner has been stunned by the response to Saturday's inaugural Open Day.
"It's overwhelming," Brad Jones suggested after more than 1000 people flocked to his Supercars headquarters in North Albury.
Fans young and old enjoyed a close encounter with BRJ's $4 million dollar Supercars and drivers Andre Heimgartner, Bryce Fullwood, Macca Jones and Jaxon Evans.
Albury's Pendelton family is massive Supercars fans with dad Dew, mum Case and their two boys Wyatt and Chester making the trip Bathurst each year, spending the week camped at the iconic Mt Panorama circuit.
"We are local fans and love to support the local team, we've been heading up to Bathurst for the last two years, ever since the boys were old enough," Case said.
Youngest son, Chester, especially likes Bryce Fullwood's Camaro.
"Because it goes fast and wins sometimes," he said.
Chester was able to his photo taken with Fullwood, as did most of the fans and some had the fun of sitting in a full-blown Supercar and getting the driver's seat perspective.
Brad Jones was a popular figure all day.
"I think it's amazing that so many people have turned up," he said.
"A lot of people in town are interested in motorsport, but this is the first time I've thrown open the doors, so it's fantastic to see so many people come and have a look.
"When you consider that we haven't really advertised it much, it shows just how many people are interested in motorsport on the Border.
"To have this much local support is a bit overwhelming and flattering and it's not just me - the whole team is really grateful for it."
The 2024 Supercars season starts at Bathurst in just under a fortnight.
