Overnight detours in place near Albury CBD for road and drainage works

Busy sections of the Riverina Highway through Albury will be closed overnight for up to a month for surface and drainage works.
Changed traffic conditions will be in place at the Wodonga Place intersection with Hume Street to the Thurgoona Street junction with the Riverina Highway (Smollett Street) as Transport for NSW repair the road surface and improve drainage leading to the Smollett Street bridge.
The road linking the city to West Albury will close between 7pm and 6am daily on Monday, February 12, through to mid-March.
A section of Padman Drive from Day Street to Kremur Street will also be repaired.
"Work will involve site set-up, removing and replacing the road surface, sign installation and line marking," a Transport for NSW statement read.
"Traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 40kmh will be in place during work hours for the safety of workers and motorists. The speed limit will return to 60kmh outside work hours."
"A detour will be in place via Townsend and Thurgoona streets while work is carried out at Wodonga Place and Smollett Street.
"Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, follow the directions of signs and traffic control and allow an extra 10 minutes' travel time."
For traffic updates, download the Live Traffic NSW app, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
