The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Overnight detours in place near Albury CBD for road and drainage works

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
February 12 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A map outlining road and drainage works to be undertaken in Albury. Picture by Transport for NSW
A map outlining road and drainage works to be undertaken in Albury. Picture by Transport for NSW

Busy sections of the Riverina Highway through Albury will be closed overnight for up to a month for surface and drainage works.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.