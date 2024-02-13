OUR SAY: Time for rail authority to show it cares about heritage

ALBURY'S most famous building, its railway station, reflects the central role that trains have played in the city's history, with the platform indicative of the break in gauge which forced passengers of yesteryear to swap carriages.
The structure, dominated by its clock tower, has undergone various restorations in recent years, with the brickwork cleaned, repainting done and roofing replaced.
Sadly other parts of the railway precinct, under the management of the Australian Rail Track Corporation, have not been as well maintained.
Signal boxes have been left to rot and the whims of vandals and as publicised recently, after two fires, the former barracks facing Young Street is in a sorry state.
It should not be this way, there has been a push by Albury MP Justin Clancy and the city council for the ARTC to take action.
But at least publicly, the ARTC is not committing to an expressions of interest process anytime soon, despite a push to have it used for a hospitality enterprise.
To see what can be done, travel north to Goulburn, where a similarly-designed barracks has become a community gallery.
Just over a decade ago, Gallery on Track's current premises were a derelict building with rotten floorboards, smashed windows and graffiti.
Now it is surrounded by an attractive garden, that has replaced ballast, and opens five days a week.
Goulburn and District Arts and Crafts, a not-for-profit group which leases the building, secured government grants and sponsorship to transform the old dormitory.
That organisation's president Carol Divall told The Border Mail that she expected something similar could be achieved with Albury's old barracks.
"If you've got enough enthusiastic people you will make a go of it," she said.
Hopefully the ARTC, with its offices in capital cities, can chug into gear and harness our railway history pride so something is done with Albury's accommodation block soon.
The ARTC, too, needs to ensure the former Albury stationmaster's house does not remain idle after being vacated by the council which used it as a tourist bureau until last year.
