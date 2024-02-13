Roses are red, but are they dead? Border florists see change of heart on Valentine's Day

It's not Valentine's Day without flowers, however the traditional red rose isn't as popular as it once was.
Border florists have been busy preparing bouquets of flowers for February 14, each with their own twist.
Manager of Thistle and Fern Elise McAlister said the preference for roses had changed, which had seen them become less requested.
"We've just decided in the last couple of years, and including this year, to keep offering what we usually offer, just our regular arrangements with the addition of some beautiful Australian grown roses," she said.
"We will definitely have a lot of locally grown dahlias in as well. We try to use locally grown flowers."
Thistle and Fern, located in both Albury and Wodonga, has seen the demand for Valentine's Day start slowly, however Ms McAilister said it was proving to once again be a busy day.
"I would say that I think because Valentine's Day falls in the middle of the week, it's been a little bit slower to get our pre-orders in," she said.
"I think it always just depends on what day of the week Valentine's Day falls, but we've definitely got a lot of pre-orders, that's for sure."
Albury's The Real Florist owner Renee Williams said that this year her business was trying something different.
"We've gone with a really non-traditional approach to Valentine's this year. So we've got lots of glitter and pearls and have gone with a really funky different version and different take on Valentine's Day," she said.
"We've got your red roses covered in glitter, which is really fun."
Despite Mother's Day still being the busiest day of the year for the florist, Mrs Williams said Valentine's Day allowed her staff to think outside the box.
"Valentine's Day is really fun because everybody is really about love and sharing the love on Valentine's Day. And we get to have a little bit more fun over Valentine's Day as it gets a bit cheeky and a bit naughty and it's really fun for us."
Those who are lucky flower recipients can follow a few simple steps to make them last.
"When you receive your flowers, always give them a good two to three centimetre cut on the bottom if it's a bouquet," Mrs Williams said.
"Pop them into fresh water and change that water every day. That way, you're making sure that you're looking after them and they'll look after you."
However it may not quite be the end of the red rose, still widely seen as a symbol of love.
Steph Baker, from The Flower Girl in Albury, has found despite there being growing interest for other flower combinations, the rose still stood out.
"For V-Day, our most requested flower is definitely a rose in shades of pink and red," she said.
"We are lucky enough to be able to source roses that are grown right here in Australia, which we pair amongst other local blooms that are grown just down the road from us in Albury, Talgarno and Yackandandah."
Although it is a busy and stressful time of year for florists, the co-owner is excited for what the day will bring.
"We really love what we do and how we do it. You can tell that when we interact with our customers and through the way that we create our style of floral arrangements," she said.
