Man who headbutted pregnant partner facing possible time in prison

February 13 2024 - 12:00pm
Wayne Davey has been warned he could be going to jail after headbutting his partner. Picture supplied
A man who headbutted his pregnant partner has been told he's at risk of being sent to jail.

