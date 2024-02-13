Man who headbutted pregnant partner facing possible time in prison

A man who headbutted his pregnant partner has been told he's at risk of being sent to jail.
Wayne Davey, 21, was already on two corrections orders when he attacked the victim last year.
The pair had gotten into an argument at Davey's residence on November 30.
He threatened to headbutt the woman, who was 12 weeks pregnant at the time, then did so.
She didn't suffer any visible injuries.
Wangaratta magistrate Allison Vaughan on Monday, February 12, warned Davey was "in serious jeopardy" of going to jail.
Davey admitted to charges and was warned any further offending ahead of his sentencing date would almost certainly land him in custody.
"Your partner is pregnant with your child," Ms Vaughan said.
"Under no circumstances, pregnant or otherwise, should you ever headbutt another person, but particularly when they are in the very early stages of pregnancy, carrying your own child."
Davey will return to court on March 18.
