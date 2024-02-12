Man 'threatened neighbours with imitation firearm' near Wodonga high school

A man has been taken into custody in Wodonga after allegedly brandishing an imitation gun during a dispute with neighbours.
Police were called to Woodland Street about midday on Monday, February 12, with the incident leading to the nearby Wodonga Senior Secondary College being locked down.
Officers were told the man had been involved in a dispute with his neighbours, and made threats to use the imitation weapon a short time before 12pm.
The 33-year-old was taken into custody.
Police said there was no longer any threat to student safety and the lockdown had ended.
"There has been an incident outside of our school grounds," the school's Facebook page stated at 12.07pm.
"The school has been instructed by local authorities to activate our lock down procedures as a precaution."
A post noting the lockdown had ended was made 16 minutes later.
Police recovered an imitation firearm, which may have been a gel blaster, at the scene.
Police will apply to remand the man in custody.
"The 33-year-old Wodonga man was charged with assault, drug and weapon related offences and was remanded in custody," a police spokeswoman said.
The incident occurred near the site of a January 2022 murder that claimed the life of Duwayne Johnson.
