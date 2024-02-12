Solo learner wanted a shot at Ps, so he shot off from cops at high speed

An East Albury learner driver claimed he was going for his licence on Monday, but thanks to his high-speed antics with police in pursuit he might have to wait a while longer.
And it was not the first time that Joshua Kevin Bretz had got behind the wheel of his car without a fully licensed driver sitting beside him.
Bretz hit speeds of up to 120kmh in the Fallon Street, North Albury, signposted zone of 50kmh on Sunday morning, Albury Local Court was told on February 12.
His driving had become so dangerous that police called off the pursuit - which lasted a couple of kilometres - as he used the Fallon Street overpass across the Hume Freeway.
But a few minutes later, police arrived at his Eastern Circuit home - they recognised the 20-year-old as he drove and suspected he was possibly unlicensed.
Another man answered the door and then, after police asked, went back and got him.
Bretz tried to trick police by changing from a cream cap to a red one, but it didn't work - and before placing him under arrest, police took photographs of the first hat.
Bretz pleaded guilty, via a video link to the Albury police station dock, to charges of police pursuit and learner not accompanied.
Magistrate Sally McLaughlin ordered a sentence assessment report, noting the seriousness of Bretz's offending.
Ms McLaughlin said a custodial sentence was "likely" though whether that was full-time or an intensive corrections order served in the community depended on the report prepared.
She pointed out that Bretz had committed a learner-not-accompanied offence as recently as October, 2023, and that he was also serving a community corrections order.
Ms McLaughlin adjourned Bretz's sentencing to March 25, then granted him bail.
This included a condition that he not have access to a car or they keys to a car.
After speaking to his mother moments earlier, defence lawyer Paul Keane told the court that she had taken possession of both her son's keys and his white Holden Commodore.
The court was told how police had pulled up at a stop sign the intersection of Corella and Wantigong streets, North Albury, on Sunday at 9.04am when Bretz's car drove slowly past them.
They recognised him immediately and so did a U-turn and began to follow, turning on their warning lights.
Police could tell he wasn't going to stop, so began a pursuit as Bretz took off through Fallon and Kestrel streets, Curlew Crescent and Currawong Street "in excess of 80km".
"The accused made a left turn back onto Fallon Street and his speed was in excess of 120kmh in a 50kmh speed-posted area."
He later told police he didn't stop as he didn't want to lose his learner licence, given he was "going for his provisional licence the following day".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.