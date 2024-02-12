Victorian government's cryptic answer on no-show at Border health forum

Victoria's Health Minister has declined to say what she will be doing when Wodonga's health summit is being held on March 1.
Mary-Anne Thomas was asked by The Border Mail on Monday February 12 why she was an apology for the event which will have federal and NSW government attendees.
Through a government spokesperson, a vague response was provided.
"The Minister for Health is unable to attend due to prior commitments," she said.
No elaboration was provided on what they involved and a question about whether another government representative would attend went unanswered.
Similarly, a query on whether the minister being a no-show was reflective of an unwillingness from Ms Thomas to engage with the council on health matters received no response.
However, it has been noted Good Friday Appeal organisers, rather than the government, are solely responsible for the decision to allocate fundraising from this year's fundraiser to five regional hospitals.
That follows Wodonga mayor Ron Mildren linking Ms Thomas' bypassing of the summit to Albury Wodonga Health not being a beneficiary of the Good Friday Appeal.
On Friday February 9, Ms Thomas and Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan were at Bendigo hospital for an announcement outlining how, for the first time, it and counterparts in Geelong, Ballarat, Shepparton and Traralgon would share in $2.5 million from the appeal.
