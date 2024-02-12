Didn't like dad's arrest, so stood outside neighbours' and yelled threats

A Lavington teenager's anger at his father being arrested led to him unleashing foul-mouthed abuse of their neighbours, a court has heard.
Kade McKenzie was his father's full-time carer and, defence lawyer Eva Medcraft said, "became unsure about how to react" to such incidents.
Ms Medcraft submitted to Albury Local Court magistrate Sally McLaughlin that he had insight into the inappropriateness of his behaviour.
McKenzie, who has since turned 20, pleaded guilty on Monday, February 12, to hindering police and stalking or intimidation.
These related to two separate though similar incidents where he had become distressed about how his father was being treated.
Ms Medcraft asked the court to exercise its discretion and not impose a conviction.
Ms McLaughlin told McKenzie it was clear he was "having difficulty managing his emotions" over how his father was "being handled".
"But to deal with it in this way is not appropriate, and is very serious," she said.
Ms McLaughlin said the job carried out by police was hard enough without being exposed to such behaviour.
The hinder police charge was over an incident on October 24, 2023.
Police arrived at their home about 9.30am to arrest McKenzie's father.
At the time the pair were sitting in a car, with his father in driver's seat.
Police opened the driver's door to carry out the arrest, but as they led him to a caged police vehicle McKenzie followed closely behind.
"If you hinder, you will be arrested, too," one officer told McKenzie, who replied: "F--- you b----, f--- you."
McKenzie approached them again as they searched his father.
"Get away," an officer said, and McKenzie replied "get off him, get off him".
The policewoman used her hands to push McKenzie in the chest to get him away, then warned she would use capsicum spray if he didn't keep his distance.
"Don't pepper spray me, c---," said McKenzie, then aged 19, before running away.
The intimidation charge related to a matter on November 23.
This came in the wake of several incidents that ultimately resulted in a couple having an apprehended violence order taken out against McKenzie's father for their protection.
Police attend the address about 9.10am to arrest the older man, over claims he had intimidated his neighbours.
McKenzie became "heightened and agitated" during the arrest.
Ten minutes later, after police had left, McKenzie walked out of his home and faced the victims' property.
"F--- you and your f---ing system, you f---ing maggots," he yelled at them, before adding: "He didn't do anything wrong, you f---ing dogs."
Police returned about 12.30pm and spoke to McKenzie, who admitted he yelled at his neighbours, in such a way to cause fear.
Ms McLaughlin placed McKenzie on a 12-month conditional release order, without conviction.
