The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Didn't like dad's arrest, so stood outside neighbours' and yelled threats

By Albury Court
Updated February 13 2024 - 10:42am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kade McKenzie.
Kade McKenzie.

A Lavington teenager's anger at his father being arrested led to him unleashing foul-mouthed abuse of their neighbours, a court has heard.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.