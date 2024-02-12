RWW GIANTS: Gains, losses Q&A with co-coaches and prospects this season

Co-coaches: Daniel Athanitis and Jack Duck
Last year: Preliminary finalists (11-7)
Gains: Michael Oates (Holbrook), Blake Lieschke (Wod. Raiders), Dan Harvey (North Albury), Ed Kreutzberger, Tom Holman (returns after season off)
Losses: Nathan Wardius (GWS Giants)
Most recent finals appearance: 2023
Most recent flag: None as a merged identity
Who starts the season flag favourites and why?: I think CDHBU. Their list profile is at the right stage where the premiership window is wide open. Power coach Kyle Docherty has proven to be a recruiting magnet and there was a stage there before Christmas where the Power were in the paper nearly every day announcing a new signing. You can almost smell the expectation wafting out of the Coreen camp who arguably have never been better placed to win its maiden flag in the Hume league.
Your likely top-six in order?: Osborne, CDHBU, RWW, Howlong, Jindera, Holbrook
Which side is likely to be the biggest improver?: Jindera, who will be the first to admit that they probably under-achieved last year after missing finals considering the quality of the players on their list. The signing of Joel Mackie as coach last year was a huge coup at the kennel and as expected the former Albury champion has been able to land a swag of recruits including the prized signing of Luke Garland and Tigers premiership ruckman Zach Bye. Mackie demands success wherever he goes and it would be a major surprise if the Bulldogs didn't improve rapidly under his coaching.
Best player in the competition?: Clay Thomas won our best and fairest last season and is as good as any player in the competition. Thomas can play anywhere on the ground and is a great decision maker. Even when we move Thomas onto a half-back flank, opposition clubs still tag him which is a testament to how highly he is rated by rival clubs.
Best recruit in the competition over the off-season?: It's hard to go past Darcy Melksham joining CDHBU. Melksham has speed to burn, boasts O&M experience and is the sort of player that can influence a final when the whips are cracking in September.
Which recruit at your club excites you the most and why?: Landing Michael Oates was crucial to our structures. His versatility will be a huge weapon for us and he is mobile for his size.
Who has been the standout over the pre-season so far?: Former best and fairest winner Brian Lieschke. The big fella has come back in good nick to start the pre-season and has been flying. With his size and strength he will be a nightmare to match up in the ruck and we can also swing him to full-back if we need to.
How tough was recruiting this off-season compared to previous years?: It was probably a bit easier to be honest. I think our late season form last year put us on the map a bit and blokes suddenly started to answer our phone calls on the back of that.
Nathan Wardius booted 55-goals last season. How do you cover his loss?: You simply can't replace a player the calibre of Nathan with one bloke. The load will be spread across a number of existing and new recruits in the forward line and midfield.
What do you consider a pass mark this season?: At least make the preliminary final again. No one ever wants to go backwards.
WE SAY: The Giants proved to be one of the biggest surprise packets of last season with the younger players thriving under co-coaches Daniel Athanitis and Jack Duck. And after bolstering their list over the off-season they will start the season with lofty expectations. The whispers are getting louder that the Giants could add a further three signings before their season opener against Culcairn and if true, the merged identity will have legitimate claims to being in the premiership window for the first time since its last grand final appearance in 2014. Perhaps the biggest query on the Giants' flag credentials is their attack which lacks the potency of the other genuine contenders. They scored the least amount of points of all the top-six sides last season and have lost their most potent forward over the off-season after Nathan Wardius was drafted by GWS Giants. The Walbundrie whiz kid booted 55-goals and the Giants lack an obvious replacement. A dream draw virtually guarantees the Giants a finals berth but the jury remains out whether they can repeat last year's preliminary final berth with a number of other sides in the competition like Jindera and CDHBU expected to improve sharply.
Prediction: Fifth
