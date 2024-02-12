RWW GIANTS: Gains, losses Q&A with co-coaches and prospects this season

WE SAY: The Giants proved to be one of the biggest surprise packets of last season with the younger players thriving under co-coaches Daniel Athanitis and Jack Duck. And after bolstering their list over the off-season they will start the season with lofty expectations. The whispers are getting louder that the Giants could add a further three signings before their season opener against Culcairn and if true, the merged identity will have legitimate claims to being in the premiership window for the first time since its last grand final appearance in 2014. Perhaps the biggest query on the Giants' flag credentials is their attack which lacks the potency of the other genuine contenders. They scored the least amount of points of all the top-six sides last season and have lost their most potent forward over the off-season after Nathan Wardius was drafted by GWS Giants. The Walbundrie whiz kid booted 55-goals and the Giants lack an obvious replacement. A dream draw virtually guarantees the Giants a finals berth but the jury remains out whether they can repeat last year's preliminary final berth with a number of other sides in the competition like Jindera and CDHBU expected to improve sharply.