YOUNG ACHIEVER: Shark's goal 'has always been to represent Australia'

Josh Gould knows he'll always have support close by in the water.
A passion for water polo has been passed down in the Gould family, with Josh now making a name for himself in the pool.
"Dad (Shannon) is my role model, he's coached me since I started and is still coaching me," Gould said.
"He's played all his life and he was the one that got me into playing water polo, and I've loved it ever since.
"He's always said to play hard, and keep playing no matter what.
"Playing with dad and my two brothers (Will and Toby) is awesome, I love it."
The 16-year-old Shark has competed on the national stage, having been selected as a squad member for Water Polo Australia's National Age Group Program, as well captaining the under-16 boys' team.
But he admits nothing compares to completing a tour of the US in 2023.
"It was super exciting and a privilege to go over there and be there for three weeks," he said.
"Playing against people that you have no idea about and they have no idea about you, it was super good competition.
"It's very different over there, it's very quick and it's a lot more physical compared to back here in Australia.
"I loved the physicality and how quick it was."
Gould has represented NSW in consecutive state teams, stemming back to under-15s in 2021.
His desire to succeed all started in the Ovens and Murray Water Polo Association, where he has gone on to represent the league at state and national championships.
Gould is hoping it's just the start of bigger things ahead.
"The goal has always been to represent Australia," he said.
"That's the goal I have at the moment, to get into the Aussie Sharks, play at the world champs, and play at the Olympics, hopefully.
"I've got another Aus camp in a couple of months, and a couple more tournaments coming up.
"It is nerve-racking, but now that I've toured with a couple of the boys, it's a bit more comfortable.
"It's very high intense games and training."
With several border water polo players also striving towards the same dreams as Gould, he admits it's good to have like-minded opponents in the area.
"It's the best," he said.
"Playing against Charlie (Murphy), and Tyson and Elih Mutsch, it's always a hard competition against them."
The Year 11 Albury High School student splits his week between swimming and water polo training sessions and is learning to juggle sport and study commitments as best he can.
"It's been challenging, but I'm working my way around it," he said.
Gould is one of 16 finalists for the 2024 Young Achiever Award.
"It's was really good to hear that I was nominated, because it's been going for such a long time, and past Shark Brooke Dickie has been a previous winner," he said.
