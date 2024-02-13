Stunning fusion of dance, sound and visual art enliven the stage in Albury

An exhilarating explosion of dance, music and colour will launch the season to celebrate six decades of the arts in Albury.
As part of its national tour, Wayfinder, will kick off the 2024 theatre season at Albury Entertainment Centre on Friday, February 16.
Described as a "kaleidoscopic fusion of dance, music and visual art", Wayfinder would appeal to dancers, textile artists and crafters alike.
AEC team leader Brendan Maher said Wayfinder was an outstanding way to launch the season, which also coincided with the 60th anniversary of the arts at the iconic venue.
"We're really excited about what's in store for the 2024 season, and this show just sets us off on the right foot with its incredible colour, movement and artistic flair," he said.
"It will appeal to weavers and knitters just as much as the dance audience.
"There will be light balls to juggle in the audience as part of the interactive show.
"Wayfinder is only on for one night, so make sure you don't miss out!"
Directed by Amber Haines and Kyle Page, Wayfinder featured acclaimed Queensland dance troupe Dancenorth Australia and three-time Grammy-nominated Australian band Hiatus Kaiyote.
"Speaking to our sensorial nature, Wayfinder reminds us of a state of being that transcends the words that have come to define us," the blurb says.
"Navigating bigger and more ancient reference points, Wayfinder recognises connection as the central axis of the universe.
"By the stars, the waves, and the sun, we find our way."
Mr Maher said among other highlights of the 2024 theatre season were Mousetrap (Thursday, August 8, to Sunday, August 11), Garage Girls (Friday, July 19), Beauty and the Beast - Victorian State Ballet (August 2 and 3) and Melbourne Symphony Orchestra (Thursday, October 24).
He said an all-female cast led the way in Garage Girls.
Wayfinder opens on Friday, February 16, at 7.30pm.
For more show information or bookings visit alburyentertainmentcentre.com.au.
Albury Entertainment Centre members share membership benefits with The Cube Wodonga and HotHouse Theatre.
