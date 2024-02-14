Raiders haven't made Provincial finals in 16 years, can they break drought?

Wodonga Raiders are on the verge of breaking Cricket Albury-Wodonga Provincial's longest finals drought.
And their English captain Tom Powell has been a driving force with a sparkling average of 62 since Christmas.
"He's done everything we've wanted him to do as captain," coach Stewart Pearce enthused.
"He's a pretty relaxed fella, but he's got the guys feeling confident about their game.
"He struggled for runs earlier in the year and has fought his way through that."
Powell had just 68 runs to the mid-season break, but has rattled off 310 in the six games since, including a majestic 122 not out against East Albury on February 3.
Raiders haven't played Provincial finals since 2007-2008.
The club is in fourth spot on 60 points with three rounds left.
However, if Raiders topple wooden spooners Baranduda on Saturday and both Albury and East Albury fall, the finals drought is over.
It would be a momentous moment for Raiders and Powell as it's not often an overseas player captains a club.
"It's such a relaxed environment at Raiders, it's not all on me and I know everyone's got my back, I'm just loving it," he explained.
Powell has now worked himself into the top 20 run-scorers after that poor start.
"He's technically correct, he hits pretty straight, but he's not necessarily a go at everything sort of player," Pearce said.
Powell's link to the region came through Sulaiman Hussain, who he played alongside two years ago in England. Hussain played with Mount Beauty in CAW District last season.
"Getting to finals is our ultimate goal, but if we get ahead of ourselves, that will be what will shoot us in the foot," he suggested.
It's a cracking round 18 with eight of the nine teams in finals contention meeting each other.
Ladder leaders Belvoir (87 points) would wrap up the minor premiership with an away win over North Albury (72), grand finalists St Patrick's (48) season could realistically be over with a home loss to Lavington (60), Corowa (63) hosts East Albury (54), while Albury (54) travels to Tallangatta (48).
New City hosts Wodonga in the final game.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.