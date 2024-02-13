The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Sharks circle the competition to claim double at country championships

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
February 13 2024 - 2:33pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sharks' A-grade men's and women's sides celebrate after taking out the Victorian Country Water Polo Championship held at Wodonga. Picture supplied
Sharks' A-grade men's and women's sides celebrate after taking out the Victorian Country Water Polo Championship held at Wodonga. Picture supplied

Sharks celebrated a clean sweep of the A grade men's and women's competitions at the recent Victorian Country Water Polo Championship held at Wodonga.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Smith

Georgia Smith

Sports Journalist

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.