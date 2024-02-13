Sharks circle the competition to claim double at country championships

Sharks celebrated a clean sweep of the A grade men's and women's competitions at the recent Victorian Country Water Polo Championship held at Wodonga.
The Ovens and Murray Association featured heavily in the finals of the three day event, which saw 24 teams from regional Victoria compete.
In a tight contest, Sharks overcame rivals Pool Pirates 10-6 in the gold medal match, with stalwart Leah Dodd landing five goals for the victors.
The men's gold medal match saw Sharks convincingly overcome Northside Stingrays, 17-5, with top scoring contributions from brothers Will, Josh and Toby Gould, as well as Lucas Blythe.
Pool Pirates rounded out the men's top three for the tournament, with club members Macy Clark and Nash Clark named the most valuable players across the championships.
Sharks' president Steve Millett was thrilled with the success, commending organisers and host club Wodonga for the event.
"The weekend's Vic Championships are a great hit-out as we head towards finals to defend our A men and A women's defending premiers titles," Millett said.
Clubs will hit the pool again this weekend for round 15 of the Ovens and Murray Water Polo competition.
Just four rounds remain until finals get under way.
