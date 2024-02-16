Charming red-brick beauty in blue-ribbon community

BED 2 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
Situated in one of Albury's blue-ribbon locations, this enchanting red-brick home, framed by beautifully established gardens, offers a serene and relaxing environment with all the charm of yesteryear.
Natural light fills the main living area which features stunning lead light windows and timber floors, high ceilings, split system air conditioning and a gas log fire for those cosy winter nights.
The renovated kitchen is a chef's dream, with quality stainless steel appliances and a central island bench. The rear dining area or second living space caters for a number of different options.
Classic, original features flow to the two bedrooms with the master also including a generous built in robe. The main bathroom has a bath and updated fittings, whilst the renovated second bathroom and laundry provides convenience and functionality.
Step outside to the rear courtyard, overlooking a manicured lawn and gardens, creating a tranquil oasis for outdoor entertaining and relaxation.
'The Stables' at the back offers additional options such as a retreat, office, or extra storage space. Car accommodation is taken care of with a single carport and lock-up garage.
Encapsulating inner-city living, the home is just 100m from the Jones Street shops, 500m to Albury High School and 1.3km from Albury CBD.
