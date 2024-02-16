No expense spared in family home in prime spot

BED 3 | BATH 2 | CAR 3
This beautifully appointed and updated, double-storey home offers fine family living, situated in the tightly-held and sought-after Queen Street.
The current owners have spared no expense in updating this home, with quality workmanship, fixtures, and fittings throughout.
Inside the home offers a great master suite with an impressively updated ensuite and floor to ceiling tiling. The two remaining bedrooms upstairs have built-in robes and offer a beautiful outlook.
The large formal living zone oozes charm with a gas log fire, built in cabinetry and opens to the balcony where you can soak in views of Albury and beyond.
The beautifully updated kitchen with stone benchtops and feature tile splashback sits adjacent to the meals area, opening through sliding doors to the covered alfresco.
The modernised family bathroom showcases a cast iron bath and floor to ceiling feature tiling.
A large downstairs retreat includes study area or multi-purpose room, a workshop and a separate toilet as well as the double garage with panel-lift door and internal access with enough room to store three cars.
Outside, a spacious, undercover 10 x 5m entertaining area with ceiling fans is adjacent to the cabana with bar and a luxurious spa - perfect for relaxation.
Immaculate gardens include hedges, citrus trees, and secure fencing.
Enjoy breathtaking views from the elevated fire pit.
Only a short stroll from the CBD and all the accompanying amenities, a popular network of walking tracks and bike trails are also close by.
