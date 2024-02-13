Wodonga child sex offender left the state and failed to tell the police

A child sex offender required to report his movements for the rest of his life has been fined after failing to inform police of his whereabouts.
Terrance McPherson, aged in his 70s, was declared a registered sex offender in the County Court in October 2018.
He had been living at the Discovery Holiday Park at Ebden before being kicked out in September last year when the owner found out his criminal history.
McPherson moved interstate and stayed at the Kismet Riverside Lodge at Howlong, without letting police know he'd left Victoria.
McPherson later told police he'd stayed at multiple locations.
Lawyer Marcel White said his client had been a bus driver for several decades and had used his pension to buy a caravan.
He said McPherson had been in a position where he'd had the caravan, but was unable to stay at the Ebden site, and had moved around.
He has since found accommodation on Wigg Street.
The court heard he has a prior on his record for failing to report his details to police.
Last year's offending occurred just days after he was in court for that offence.
Magistrate Peter Mithen imposed a $600 fine.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.