Wodonga child sex offender left the state and failed to tell the police

Updated February 13 2024 - 1:20pm, first published 12:58pm
Sex offender Terrance McPherson, aged in his 70s, left the state without informing authorities. File photo
Sex offender Terrance McPherson, aged in his 70s, left the state without informing authorities. File photo

A child sex offender required to report his movements for the rest of his life has been fined after failing to inform police of his whereabouts.

