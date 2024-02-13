From grandma's kitchen to prestigious restaurant, Arlyn's cooking delight

Budding Border chef Arlyn Ramirez is set for the biggest opportunity of her young career after being awarded a prestigious cooking scholarship.
The SS&A Albury cook claimed the Oliver C. Shaul Scholarship and will spend three months abroad honing her craft in one of the best restaurants in Asia.
After graduating from TAFE NSW Albury in 2023, she said she couldn't believe she had won, given the extensive application process.
"After I submitted my application, I had to have an interview with a panel of judges and show my portfolio," she said.
"I was so excited to hear of my win.
"I'm still pinching myself."
The 29-year-old said she had wanted to become a chef after watching her mother and grandmother cook.
"I've always been surrounded by people who love to cook," she said.
Leaving in March, Ms Ramirez plans to use her new skills and experiences on her return to inspire the next generations of chefs on the Border.
He said it was a great opportunity for regional trainees to develop their skills and networks.
"Arlyn has been a great student and very hard-working," he said.
"She's very passionate, driven, and dedicated to what she wants to achieve."
