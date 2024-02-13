The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

A 'dummy' newspaper article, a 'little bit of fun' and then love blossomed

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
February 13 2024 - 3:59pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Robin and Anne Albert met at Country Week in 1989 and have now been happily married for 28 years. Picture by Tennis Victoria
Robin and Anne Albert met at Country Week in 1989 and have now been happily married for 28 years. Picture by Tennis Victoria

Tennis Victoria Country Week's oldest competitor owes his marriage to the event.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.