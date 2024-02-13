A 'dummy' newspaper article, a 'little bit of fun' and then love blossomed

Tennis Victoria Country Week's oldest competitor owes his marriage to the event.
Robin Albert is 82 and it's fitting the tournament includes Valentine's Day as he met Anne at Albury's Country Week in 1989.
"We were a group of four ladies and we kept seeing him at the various events and towards the end he asked me out for a pizza and we exchanged numbers," Anne said.
"We lived two hours apart and he rang me up, but he pretended to a reporter from The Age (newspaper) and said, 'I believe you won your section at Country Week, I'd like to do an article please'."
Robin takes up the story.
"I said to her, 'just before I let you go, our crime department has asked me to tell you you were seen in the company of a pretty shady character who goes by a number of aliases, Robin Albert is one of them," he quipped.
"Of course, I burst out laughing at that stage, I had my little bit of fun (laughs)."
The pair has now been married 28 years.
"He's a beautiful person, he's my knight in shining armour, but don't tell him that," Anne laughed.
"He's just the man of my dreams really, I've never known anyone like that.
"He's never changed and what you see is what you get.
"He's a wonderful husband and a wonderful father to his kids and my kids."
Robin, who is in terrific condition and looks years younger, admits he's very lucky.
"I don't think we've ever had an argument, we always try to do something for each other, rather than for ourselves," he suggested.
