Storm brews over coffee beans being roasted at airport

City councillor Darren Cameron has complained that a coffee bean roaster should not be allowed to operate at Albury airport, sparking criticism from a former colleague that "he's trying to create trouble".
The Labor Party representative raised the issue at Monday night's council meeting, querying how the wholesaler could work in the precinct when there was a requirement for businesses to be aviation related.
"Are staff aware of a business conducting coffee roasting, next to one of the car hire businesses on the site, which is adversely affecting the amenity of other businesses?" Cr Cameron asked council service leader Ambrose Glass.
Mr Glass said he was not familiar with a coffee roaster being at the airport, before council chief executive Frank Zaknich said "correction, council staff are aware and there is action underway to deal with that matter".
Cr Cameron told The Border Mail on Tuesday that staff at the Avis branch raised the issue with him when he went to hire a car two weeks ago after having suffered headaches linked to emissions from the roasting.
"I raised it because they shouldn't be doing it," Cr Cameron said based on roasting not being tied to aviation.
The roaster has been working for the past six weeks in part of a complex owned by former councillor Murray King which is let to aviation business Sureflight Australia, whose managing director is Jason Dawson.
Mr King criticised action being taken and Cr Cameron.
"This is another example of Albury City Council trying to beat down small business and stick their nose in where it doesn't belong," Mr King said.
"Darren Cameron is supposed to be for the working guy and he's trying to create trouble."
Cr Cameron rejected that characterisation.
"I'm not creating trouble, I'm reporting what working people said to me and I had no idea Murray King is still connected with the building," Cr Cameron said.
Mr Dawson said he had kept the council-owned airport's management team "in the loop" about the roaster.
"The inclusion of a coffee roaster is about helping out a fellow business owner," Mr Dawson said.
"There's a bit of altruism involved and he approached me, I didn't approach him."
Mr Dawson said the roaster supplied beans to the Uiver Cafe at the airport and there were moves to supply aviation businesses.
"He causes no disruption to anything, he's not even visible," Mr Dawson said.
Mr King and Mr Dawson said they planned to give feedback that businesses of all sorts should be allowed to operate within the airport precinct.
"You've only got to look at all the other master plans for airports, they encourage diversity in the mix of businesses," Mr Dawson said.
"Look at what they're doing with Moorabbin airport and Bankstown is doing the same with businesses - it's an initiative nationwide to make airports more viable."
Mr Dawson said a data centre and emergency services hub at Albury airport were directly aviation enterprises.
Albury Council was unable on Tuesday to add anything further to Mr Zaknich's comment about action being taken in relation to the roaster.
Meanwhile, airport manager Nick Politis has vacated his position after having been in the role since 2020.
"I have left the job to spend more time my family and to work on my MBA," Mr Politis said.
His stint, which ended on February 1, saw him dealing with the fallout of COVID and welcoming new routes from Qantas and Bonza to Queensland and Adelaide.
The former army officer hopes to remain in the aviation sector and will see out a term as the chair of the NSW division of the Australian Airports Association.
