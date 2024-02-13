Violent woman's bid to go into rehab' before 'intimidation' sentencing drags on

A woman who threatened a father inside the Albury courthouse has been given one last chance to provide written proof of her commitment to a rehabilitation program.
Tanya Lorraine Kellett wants her sentencing delayed so she can first tackle her mental health issues and illicit drug problems.
Her history of violence has been mentioned several times before in Albury Local Court.
Magistrate Sally McLaughlin briefly stood down the North Albury woman's matter on Tuesday, February 13, so defence lawyer Tim Hemsley could provide such documentation.
Ms McLaughlin said if he could not provide this proof, Kellett would be sentenced "today".
He returned soon afterwards with an expert's written report on Kellett.
Kellett previously pleaded guilty to the intimidation of the father of two children who were due to give evidence in a child sex abuse trial of her brother before the District Court on June 26, 2023.
Ms McLaughlin expressed the court's frustration on Tuesday that nothing had progressed with the section 11 application, under the Crimes (Sentencing Procedure) Act, since it was first flagged in November.
She said that "three months later" there was "no evidence" of any commitment to rehabilitation "on a full-time basis".
Mr Hemsley told Ms McLaughlin that the community mental health practitioner had to cancel her first appointment with Kellett, she then went on leave and, finally, one appointment had to be cancelled because of health issues being faced by his client's family.
But Ms McLaughlin warned Kellett, through Mr Hemsley, that proof of a start to rehabilitation had to be provided at the next mention date of February 28.
"The court will not continue to entertain section 11 adjournments," she said.
"Ms Kellett will be sentenced by me. This is her last chance to obtain that full-time rehabilitation."
When asked about Kellett's efforts to undergo illicit drug detoxification, Mr Hemsley said Kellett, 33, was doing this herself rather than in a formal setting.
His client, who was sitting in the body of the court, explained further, calling out: "In my bed."
Earlier, Mr Hemsley said complex psychological support was being pursued through St Vincent de Paul's Continuing Coordinated Care Program.
"She has been trying to detox' at home, and has been quite unwell at home," he said.
Ms McLaughlin asked if the St Vincent de Paul program would formalise Kellett's rehabilitation needs.
"That's what we're hoping, your honour," Mr Hemsley said.
The court heard previously how Kellett, who has had several assault or intimidation matters on her criminal record since 2020, had long-standing mental health issues, with mixed success from targeted medication.
On that previous plea of guilty, it was revealed how on being excluded from the courthouse by a sheriff's officer over her use of a mobile phone, Kellett became loudly hostile as she was escorted from the building.
The two children headed outside with their father about 2.30pm, on the first day of the trial of Kellett's brother.
"They had just been in a meeting with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions about giving evidence," police said.
"As they were walking out of the Albury courthouse and down the exit ramp onto Olive Street ... the accused commenced yelling.
"The accused said: 'I know my rights, I am allowed to be here, you're all f---ed, you're all going to end up in the ground."
She continued to yell and make comments at the victim as he tried to move his children away towards their car.
The man gave a statement to Albury police the following day about Kellett, who had been in court to support her brother.
