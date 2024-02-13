Tallangatta teacher overcomes setbacks and scores job, thanks to Nexus

Wodonga's Darcy Bishop has not let setbacks deter him from scoring his dream job as a school teacher.
Despite the challenges, a pilot program run by La Trobe University has helped him achieve just that.
The Tallangatta Secondary College teacher said it was a pathway to get into the industry.
Those setbacks included universities not recognising his business management degree to undertake his masters in education.
Given he was mature aged, that was his next step, and, after a few attempts, he was accepted into La Trobe's Nexus program.
The aim of it is to attract more people, especially mid-career workers, into primary teaching.
After a four successful years, the program is now being expanded into NSW.
"It's an opportunity," he said.
"And it's backed by experience. I've been studying for a year and I've got permission to teach, which I'm currently doing.
"It's allowed me to become more refined."
Tallangatta Secondary College has taken part in Nexus since its inception in 2020, with four students having already gone through the program.
"It gives students the opportunity to gain an authentic and realistic understanding of what school is like, whether they enjoy teaching or if it is the right fit," she said.
"And this makes them more likely to stay, which is a huge asset to the school."
Ms Moyle said she had been a huge advocate for the program, which gave students theoretical components they could then transfer into the classroom.
"They come out well in front of a standard graduate," she said.
Mr Bishop said he was happy to be a part of something that was clearly working.
"It's something that's needed and I hope there's more people that sign up," he said.
The Victorian group of Nexus primary participants began their studies in February, while the course will start in NSW in July.
