Army member hit 150kmh at Killara, dangerously overtook vehicles

A defence force worker who sped at 150kmh and dangerously overtook vehicles was later arrested outside his base and had his motorbike impounded.
Jake Alexander Shepherd was spotted by police at Killara about 6.15pm on November 7, 2023.
His Yamaha had quickly accelerated past police near the Kiewa River as he headed towards Bonegilla.
Police tracked the motorbike at about 150kmh, well above the limit of 100kmh.
Shepherd continued to speed through an 80kmh section of the Murray Valley Highway and overtook two vehicles on unbroken lines.
Police lost sight of the motorbike, and headed to Latchford Barracks to wait for Shepherd to return.
He arrived and made admissions to his speeding and had the bike impounded at a cost of $1115.
The apprentice army fitter and turner may face sanctions or expulsion from the defence force.
The 22-year-old admitted to charges in Wodonga court on Tuesday, February 13.
"It would be unfortunate if he's to lose his apprenticeship because he rides his motorcycle like an idiot," magistrate Peter Dunn Said.
Mr Dunn noted the Winton raceway is only an hour away and Shepherd could ride there "as fast as he likes".
"He can join the Albury Wodonga Car Club, and they run events very cheap out there at the Logic centre, they have a track out there," he said.
"You can go to Wilby, not too far away, all in an environment where it's certainly a lot safer than the Murray Valley Highway."
Lawyer Chirag Patel said, thankfully, nobody was injured during the incident.
"Someone I know's brother was involved in an accident on a motorbike," Mr Dunn said.
"And he survived, but the car that he hit, the driver of the car died, because he ran it straight into the driver's door.
"It's not only motorbike riders that get injured when they fall off."
He imposed a $1500 fine but did not record a conviction.
Shepherd was banned from riding or driving for 12 months.
"I'm sure the military would say that he needs to turn the negative into a positive," Mr Dunn said.
"Anyway, don't come back."
