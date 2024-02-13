Well done to Sienna, Oscar, Ciara and the other record-breakers

Fifty records have been broken at the Ovens and Murray District Swimming Association Championships, including the open female feature event.
Albury Swimming Club's Sienna Toohey holds Australia's second-fastest 100m breaststroke time for 14-year-olds, behind only Leisel Jones, who months later would win a silver medal in the same event at the Sydney Olympics.
Toohey showed her versatility by winning the 100m freestyle event in a record 58.62 seconds at the two-day titles in Wangaratta last weekend.
It broke the record of Maggie Skews from Wangaratta, who had toppled Olympian Belinda Hocking's 2006 mark.
Toohey won from last year's champion Alicia Spiers and Mackensey House in claiming the Gordon Dowling Trophy.
It was one of six records the teenager broke.
Meanwhile, North Albury Swimming Club's Oscar Kreutzberger claimed the male 100m from Samuele Vaccaro and Harrison Main.
Riley Schmidt still holds the record for the Dr Worch Trophy, named after one of the O and M's founding members.
However, Kreutzberger did break seven records, while Wodonga City's Ciara Delany bettered six marks.
"It was a terrific standard, long-time O and M official Don Alchin said he hadn't seen this standard of swimming for many years, perhaps back to 2006," O and M vice-president Phil Evans explained.
"We had 18 to 20 national swimmers there."
Eighteen records were broken at last year's titles.
More than 300 competitors from the 14 member clubs contested the Wangaratta event.
