YOUNG ACHIEVER: 'Once in a lifetime experience' just the start for Lavis

For as long as she can remember, Mia Lavis has been dreaming of green and gold.
"Most girls that play netball, they want to play for the Diamonds and they look up to them as role models," Lavis said.
"It's always been a dream of mine to play at that high level and to see how far I can go.
"Mum (Amanda) got me into netball when I was five-years-old. I did little midgets at Howlong and from there I've played every year and my love for the game has grown."
The 17-year-old Ovens and Murray League netball star has started to see her dreams turn into reality after winning gold for her country at the Commonwealth Youth Games in 2023.
"I never thought it was going to happen, so to actually get that opportunity was just amazing," she said.
"It was a once in a lifetime experience, and to share it with girls that have worked just as hard to achieve the common goal and be able to celebrate together was pretty cool.
"One of the things that I love about netball is that it's a team sport and you meet so many people.
"With the Aussie team, we were all from different states, and some girls did know each other, but we really had a small amount of time to get to know each other and work together.
"The relationships that you make off the court just makes a world of difference and it's so enjoyable."
Lavis has since been named in the 19-under Victorian team, after also previously representing the under-17s, and has a scholarship with the Victorian Institute of Sport.
The Ovens and Murray under-17 best and fairest winner and Wodonga Raiders premiership player has also represented the league and has signed with Victorian Netball League club North East Blaze for 2024.
As the talented goal shooter reflects on all she has been able to achieve in the past couple of years, Lavis is grateful for the support she's had from her family and coaches along the way, with plenty of role models to look up to.
"First and foremost it would be my mum, she was the one who got me into netball and she's been my junior coach for a lot of years," she said.
"I can't forget dad (Nigel). He and mum are my biggest role models.
"Everyone's played a part and I'm just really grateful for all of them."
The Year 12 Albury High School student admits she's slowly getting used to splitting her time between sport and study.
"This year my aim is to just not get too stressed and enjoy school and netball," she said.
Lavis is now accustomed to travelling countless kilometres up and down the highway for state training in Melbourne, as she looks to keep working towards her dreams.
"At the moment I'm just trying to keep the enjoyment there and take every day as it comes and try to keep improving," she said.
"Obviously the ultimate goal is to play for the Diamonds.
"That would be a dream come true, but at the moment it's just about taking each thing as it comes and enjoying it in the moment."
Lavis is one of 16 finalists for the 2024 Young Achiever Award.
