Man accused of taking out imitation gun during Wodonga dispute seeks bail

A man accused of brandishing an imitation gun during a dispute with neighbours, leading to a Wodonga school being locked down, has made a brief appearance in court.
The 33-year-old is accused of taking out an imitation gun, possibly a gel blaster, and threatening to use it during the incident about midday.
The nearby Wodonga Senior Secondary College was placed into a brief lockdown as a precaution.
Nobody was hurt during the incident.
Police seized multiple items including the imitation weapon, a chainsaw, and a white Holden utility.
Young faces charges related to assault, drugs, and weapons.
The Wodonga court was told on Tuesday, February 13, that Young was seeking release.
The accused man, who appeared in court on a video link from the Wangaratta police station sporting short hair and a rattail, will return on Wednesday.
He remains in custody with the release application to be heard on Wednesday.
