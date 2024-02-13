Relationship over so he hacked into her Snapchat, deleted her friends

A young woman suspected her ex-boyfriend was the culprit when she was suddenly logged out of her Snapchat social media account.
Joshua Cairnes was also deleting her Snapchat friends and being placed in her "blocked" list.
She and Cairnes had been in a relationship for eight months, but broke up in late December.
Albury Local Court heard on Tuesday, February 13, that she then phoned Cairnes to plead with him to stop.
The East Albury man did not deny he was behind the interference, which took place around January 20, but at first claimed he wasn't directly involved.
"The accused," police told magistrate Sally McLaughlin in an outline of the case, "told the victim he had paid someone money to hack into (her) Snapchat account."
All up, she lost access to the account three times after he continually changed her password.
Cairnes, 22, of Kingfisher Court, pleaded guilty to a charge of authorised access or modification of restricted data.
Ms McLaughlin told Cairnes, who represented himself in court and was supported by his father, that "given the seriousness of the offence" she would be ordering a duty report from NSW Community Corrections before handing down sentence.
"It's obviously a very concerning matter before the court," she said.
In response to a question from Ms McLaughlin, Cairnes said he had sought counselling over what he did.
Ms McLaughlin then adjourned sentencing for three weeks to give Cairnes time to obtain a letter from his counsellor about his progress.
Police said Cairnes contacted the victim on January 26 about 10.40pm.
She immediately questioned him as to why, as well as again asking him to stop logging into her Snapchat account.
In reply, in upper-case letters, he replied: "I have the power to delete ur account if I really want too (sic)."
"Don't," she said, "please, I beg you."
Cairnes then demanded that she "do what ur told" and "start to f---ing grow up."
But the woman said it was Cairnes who needed to grow up, given his actions.
Police said the victim blocked Cairnes as a friend, but minutes later he logged in and re-added himself.
The following day, at 12.30pm, he sent her a Snapchat photo of himself with the message "if you keep going with this ... I'll log back in again. I told you last night that I have access to a lot of things."
Ten minutes later, the victim reported him to Albury police, who she provided with photographs of their messages.
While she was in the station, police watched on as Cairnes continually restricted her access to the account.
Cairnes will be sentenced on March 12.
