Experts to give evidence into alleged hit-run fatality case in Benalla

Expert witnesses, including a mechanic and crash reconstruction specialist, will give evidence in an alleged hit-and-run case.
Dylan Norman, 23, is accused of crashing into Caleb Puttyfoot, 16, on August 4, 2023, and failing to stop.
The teenager, who had been crossing Bridge Street West near Arundel Street, had been flung about 40 metres and later died in hospital
The Shepparton Magistrates Court on Tuesday, February 13, heard three witnesses would be cross examined.
The court heard a mechanical expert had found the brakes and steering on the vehicle involved were faulty, which had contributed to the crash.
A crash expert will also be cross examined.
A contested committal hearing will be held on June 12 to determine if there's sufficient evidence for the case to go to the higher court.
Norman, who appeared in court but did not speak, remains on bail.
