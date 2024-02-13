Fresh opening date locked in for emergency department

ON the eve of what would have been opening day, a fresh date has been revealed for the unveiling of the new emergency department at Albury hospital.
Albury Wodonga Health announced on February 13 that the revised opening date is now Wednesday, April 10.
The organisation's chief executive Bill Appleby expressed enthusiasm about the looming milestone in a statement.
"We are dedicated to delivering a world-class emergency department that meets the highest standards of care for our community and we are excited to finally have a facility that is fit for purpose and matches the skills and expertise of the staff working in this important area of our health service" Mr Appleby said.
The commissioning period for the new casualty wards will start on Wednesday, March 13, with the Victorian Building Health Authority having authorised the project team to carry out testing from that date.
Training on new equipment, procedures and scenarios has already begun for staff and to date 420 personnel have participated in upskilling and orientation.
The exact cause for the delayed opening has still not been made clear.
In the media release to announce the new date there was a series of frequently asked questions with one being 'why was the opening date for the Albury emergency department delayed?'.
The answer referred to the need to "ensure the delivery of a high quality, fit for purpose environment" before stating the authority, project team and contractor Joss Construction "are working diligently to deliver this significant $36 million project".
The new emergency department will have more treatment areas, extra privacy and separate servicing for children from babies to adolescents with beds and furniture at relevant sizes.
The existing casualty section will be refurbished into a 16-bed emergency short stay unit.
The first sod on the erection of the new emergency department was turned in July 2022 by Victorian Health Minister Mary-Anne Thomas, then NSW Regional Health Minister Bronnie Taylor, Albury MP Justin Clancy, Mr Appleby and then Albury Wodonga Health chair Matt Burke.
Current NSW Health Minister Ryan Park and Ms Thomas inspected construction work on the emergency department during a visit in September 2023.
It is unclear if they will be at the opening, but there is an expectation they will attend.
Both of them declined invitations to be at Wodonga Council's health forum on March 1.
