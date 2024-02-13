The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Fresh opening date locked in for emergency department

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated February 13 2024 - 5:49pm, first published 5:12pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The new emergency department at Albury hospital is now scheduled to open on April 10.
The new emergency department at Albury hospital is now scheduled to open on April 10.

ON the eve of what would have been opening day, a fresh date has been revealed for the unveiling of the new emergency department at Albury hospital.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.