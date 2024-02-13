Driver gave fake name after crash when rider 'got into him' about $10,000 bill

A driver involved in a crash with a cyclist on Wodonga's High Street says he panicked and gave a false name and phone number when the rider immediately spoke of a $10,000 repair bill.
Adam William O'Brien was driving his Ford on August 25 last year and indicated to turn left into Stanley Street.
The rider didn't see the turn signal and sped up before crashing into the left side of O'Brien's vehicle.
He fell off the bike and suffered rib injuries.
O'Brien offered to take the man to hospital and gave him a lift to his property in Albury.
The Wodonga Magistrates Court on Tuesday, February 13, heard O'Brien gave the name "Alex" and made up a phone number.
The rider later felt his condition was getting worse and attended hospital and reported the incident to police.
Security camera footage from the area led police to attend O'Brien's business address.
The plumber admitted to being the driver and giving a false name.
He told the court he was a father-of-three.
"I pride myself on being honest," O'Brien said.
"I've let them down, I've let myself down.
"I did panic about it because he was straight into me about money.
"He wanted financial gain straight away, as soon as it happened."
Magistrate Peter Dunn said O'Brien wasn't at fault as the rider had overtaken on the left, which was illegal.
But he said he had to exchange details with the cyclist.
"I panicked with the amount of money he was asking for," O'Brien replied.
"Well you were just stupid," Mr Dunn said.
"You did all the right things insofar as you stopped, rendered assistance, offered to take him to the hospital, drove him home, but then you just made up a dodgy name and phone number."
O'Brien said the rider had twice demanded cash since the ordeal and was threatening court action.
"He's sent me an invoice," he said.
"I've never been in this situation before so I don't know what to do."
Mr Dunn said his insurance company would have lawyers who could handle the issue.
He ordered O'Brien be of good behaviour for 12 months and pay $750 to the court fund.
