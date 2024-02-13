The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Driver gave fake name after crash when rider 'got into him' about $10,000 bill

February 14 2024 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam O'Brien said he panicked after the rider crashed into him on High Street and spoke of a $10,000 bill. Picture supplied
Adam O'Brien said he panicked after the rider crashed into him on High Street and spoke of a $10,000 bill. Picture supplied

A driver involved in a crash with a cyclist on Wodonga's High Street says he panicked and gave a false name and phone number when the rider immediately spoke of a $10,000 repair bill.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.