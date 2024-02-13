Myrtleford recruits a versatile Western Australia Country rep

Myrtleford has signed a player from Western Australia Country's pulsating win over South Australia Country last year.
Zac Pethybridge was a part of the representative team's 45-point victory at Optus Stadium last July.
"Zac's a utility, he's played a lot of midfield but is equally as good down back or up forward, so he's really exciting for us," Myrtleford coach Craig Millar enthused.
Pethybridge will also continue the Saints' connection with Wanderers in the Northern Territory Football League.
Good friend Jaxon East was Wanderers' best player in their most recent game against Darwin Buffaloes.
Meanwhile, Pethybridge has played the nine games and been in the best six times.
Wanderers sit second last and will complete their season this weekend.
The late addition of Pethybridge means the Saints are now in double figures for recruits as they look to reload after a disappointing season.
The classy pair remains the club's highest profile signings.
Frazer, who played two games for Carlton, had an outstanding season at Goulburn Valley outfit Mansfield and played in the GV's seven-point loss to the Ovens and Murray in May.
Younger brother Lachie also played for the GV and he won the O and M's Doug Strang Medal as a small goalkicking forward in 2019.
Former player Paddy Sullivan is another recruit after playing his last football with his home club in 2019.
The Saints start their season with a home game against North Albury on Easter Sunday, March 31.
