Large hay sheds destroyed by fire in two North East towns

Sheds in two North East towns have been destroyed by fire in separate incidents on Wednesday morning.
Nine CFA crews were called to a hay shed blaze on Kooringal Park Lane at Moyhu about 1.50am on February 14.
A CFA spokesman said the shed measuring 32 metres by 32 metres, was engulfed in flames.
"An excavator was called to the scene," the spokesman said.
"Hay from the other shed was moved to a safe spot.
"Fire was contained to the one shed.
"Asset protection was implemented."
The fire was declared under control after 50 minutes.
A shed at a Reillys Road property at Yarrawonga was also engulfed at 9.34am on Wednesday.
The scene was attended by 11 CFA vehicles from areas including Wangaratta, Yarrawonga, Cobram, Cobram East and Boosey.
"Crews discovered a shed fully involved in fire," the spokesman said.
"Powercor was notified.
"An advice message was issued to the community for smoke in the area.
"Incident deemed under control at 10.14am."
Firefighters remain on the scene on Wednesday morning, blacking out the area.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.