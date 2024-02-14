WARRANT WEDNESDAY: Albury police seeking people with warrants

Police are seeking help to locate multiple people with warrants out for their arrest in the Albury region.
Jade Toth, 30, who has a distinctive tattoo above his left eyebrow and on his neck, is being sought.
He has a links to Albury and Wodonga and police have previously asked for help to locate him.
Julie Bryans, 41, is also being sought.
She lives on the Border.
Ethan Beckett, 31, is also wanted.
He has ties to Albury and Woomargama.
Sarah Walters, 34, is also wanted by police, along with Talia Van-Rysewyk, also 34.
Van-Rysewyk has tattoos on her chest.
Anyone with information can call (02) 6023 9299 or 1800 333 000.
