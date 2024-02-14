Sam Groth returns to Border for the first time as a politician

Old and new parts of Sam Groth's world collided on Wednesday when the former tennis pro visited Wodonga as the Victorian Opposition's sport spokesman.
The Albury-raised Liberal Party MP, who now represents the lower part of the Mornington Peninsula, was in town for Tennis Victoria Country Week which has drawn competitors from across Australia.
"It's like coming home for me, spent plenty of time on the courts here when I was younger," Mr Groth told the media as play unfolded on the nearby Wodonga Tennis Centre courts curated by old friend Shayne Ried.
"It's 20 years since I won the Wodonga Labour Day tournament, so it's nice to be back.
"I just want to say what a great event Country Week is, for the 1300 players, 220 plus teams on 101 courts here across the Border."
Indeed, a bunch of competitors were keen to get selfies, or an ussie as one said, with the renowned fast server who happily obliged.
Asked if he could ever have imagined being at the grass courts as an MP, Mr Groth replied "it certainly wasn't on the radar" before swinging into polispeak, saying "we've got a job to do" and urging the Labor government to invest in events such as country week.
"I've got a job to do, I've got a portfolio I'm familiar with, there's plenty of opportunity on our side of things," Mr Groth said.
"We've got a government right now, in Jacinta Allan and the Labor government, they have a lot of problems.
"Victoria's broke, we're running out of money, we've seen the problem with the power over the last couple of days.
"We need a change in this state and we're here to present an alternative and I'm here to do my job as part of that team."
His Liberal team-mate, Benambra MP Bill Tilley watched on as Mr Groth spoke to reporters.
"He's not just one of my colleagues, he's become a really good mate, so anything I can do to support Bill, both in the job that he's doing here but also in anything else he's facing personally, I'll be there for Bill," Mr Groth said.
"I'm only a phone call away and while Rye is not close to Wodonga, a little four-and-half hour drive is certainly worth it, both to catch up with Bill but also to be a part of something that is important to him."
They then took to the court for a photo shoot with Mr Groth's volleying exposing his tennis pedigree, while his boots, chinos and button up shirt reflected his current calling.
