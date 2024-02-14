The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Border schoolboy finishes with figures you never see in T20's

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
February 14 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hunter Hall didn't have a chance to bat in the T20 game against New City on Tuesday night, but starred with the ball.
Hunter Hall didn't have a chance to bat in the T20 game against New City on Tuesday night, but starred with the ball.

Schoolboy Hunter Hall claimed an astonishing seven wickets in a 120-run win over New City in Cricket Albury-Wodonga Provincial T20 on Tuesday night.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.