Border schoolboy finishes with figures you never see in T20's

Schoolboy Hunter Hall claimed an astonishing seven wickets in a 120-run win over New City in Cricket Albury-Wodonga Provincial T20 on Tuesday night.
The Xavier High School student ripped through the Phoenix to snare 7-10 from his four overs at Urana Road Oval.
The home team was reduced to 9-73 with the teenage leg-spinner bowling three batters, while he had two leg before wicket and two caught.
It's rare for a five-wicket haul in the short format, given bowlers only have four overs, so a seven-wicket bag is almost unheard of.
It means a bowler is claiming a scalp almost every third ball.
Lavington posted a bumper 4-193 as Sam O'Connor, who doesn't have a reputation as an aggressive batter, hammered 83 not out from only 53 deliveries, including four boundaries and four sixes.
And in another promising sign, Nathan Brown struck an unbeaten 28 from only 13 balls after he returned to form with 57 in last Saturday's 50-over round.
New City's Sam Bruce captured 3-36, while team-mate Pat Harrington top-scored with 27.
Harrington and Jayden Borges (18) carried the score to 0-43, but the Phoenix then lost 9-30.
Elsewhere, North Albury blasted Corowa by nine wickets.
The home outfit struggled to 8-91 and the Hoppers raced to the target from only 14.3 overs as Ash Borella stuck 45 from 34 deliveries.
Baranduda compiled 9-98 with No. 11 Taj White top-scoring with 19 not out.
Tallangatta openers John Oswell (57 not out from 23 balls), including six sixes, and Shoaib Shaikh (39no from 31) guided the team home from only 8.5 overs.
And the East Albury-St Patrick's game was abandoned, due to the storm which passed through the region.
Patties' coach Liam Scammell (35) and Luke Evans pushed the visitors to 7-160, while Ethan Haberfield grabbed 3-28.
The Crows were 4-70 from nine overs.
St Pat's will face Lavington in one semi-final on Tuesday evening, February 20, while North Albury and Tallangatta clash in the other game.
The grand final will be held on Sunday, February 25.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.